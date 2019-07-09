'Bamburgh Bones' project seeks volunteers to work in a crypt
Volunteers are wanted to work as a guide in a 12th century Northumberland crypt.
Coast Care volunteers have been cleaning the crypt at St Aidan's Church as part of the Bamburgh Bones project but more are needed.
A grant of £355,600 from the Heritage Lottery Fund has enabled the Northumberland Coast AONB Partnership, St. Aidan’s Parochial Church Council, Bamburgh Heritage Trust and Northumberland County Council to work together to reopen the beautiful 12th century crypt to the public once again.
The ambition of Bamburgh Bones is to use projection and interactive technology to tell the fabulous story of Bamburgh. The central message of the interpretation will concentrate on the Bowl Hole Ossuary, created in 2016 in the small second crypt.
This is the last resting place of the people who lived in Bamburgh 1,400 years ago, when it was the cosmopolitan centre of Anglo-Saxon Northumbria.
Just like today, people lived and worked in the spectacular coastal village or travelled from far and wide to visit and enjoy its treasures.
There are a range of volunteer roles that will help bring the fascinating story to life: guided visits to the crypt, providing guided walks in the village, delivering talks, running events, supervising visiting groups and schools and assisting with research.
Volunteers would be intitially trained as a crypt guide to host visits. Additional roles may then become available.
If anybody would like any additional information or to offer to volunteer, please contact Jessica Turner on 01670 622648 or email bamburghheritage@gmail.com