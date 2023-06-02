News you can trust since 1854
Bamburgh beach ranked as one of the most dog-friendly in the UK

Bamburgh beach has been ranked as one of the most dog-friendly in the UK.
By Charlie Watson
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read

The research team at tails.com have analysed Instagram hashtag data to determine the best dog-friendly beaches to visit, and have collected the most popular 10.

Bamburgh beach ranked eighth with 22,671 posts.

About the beach, tails.com said: “Located in the beautiful north east area of England, Bamburgh beach in Northumberland is the perfect place to go for wind-swept walks with your dog all year round.

Bamburgh beach was ranked as one of the most dog friendly. Picture: Kojirou Sasaki via UnsplashBamburgh beach was ranked as one of the most dog friendly. Picture: Kojirou Sasaki via Unsplash
Most Popular
“While the seawater stays relatively cold even during the summer, the beach is popular among dog walkers, due to its breathtaking views of Bamburgh Castle, which dominate the skyline as you walk along the sand.

“If you love surfing the beach is also great for catching some waves during the summer months, with surfboard hire and lessons available.”

Fistral Beach in Cornwall took first place with 130,056 posts followed by Hengistbury Head in Dorset with 64,379 posts.

Bamburgh beach and castle.Bamburgh beach and castle.
