Baking, making and growing skills on show in Longfram Show
Local residents displayed their talents for baking, making and growing at the annual Longframlington Show.
Organisers were particularly pleased with the display of flowers on show in the Memorial Hall on Saturday.
However, overall entries were a little down on average and they were disappointed to see so few participants in the children’s classes.
Show chairman Simon Haddon said: “It was a typical show day with a good number of people coming along. The weather was kind so that helped.
“I remember when the Great British Bake-Off started on TV, baking entries went through the roof and it’s been the same ever since. When a topic is in people’s minds, like when it’s on a popular TV programme, there’s always a rush of entries and we hope that continues.”
The show was revived in the 1970s, largely thanks to the efforts of Sylvia Bacon who ran it for the next 25 years.