Bailiffgate Museum became the eleventh local organisation and business to become corporate members of Rotary Alnwick when they were formally inducted at a recent meeting.

Bill Batey, President of Rotary Alnwick said: “It’s fantastic that local businesses and organisations see the benefits of joining Rotary, with a desire to help meet our community’s needs and connect with other leaders and professionals.

"We are pleased that Bailiffgate Museum wanted to join us. Our other valued corporate members are: Ad Gefrin, Alncom, The Alnwick Garden, Alnwick Playhouse, Blackshaws, Duchess’s Community High School, Hospice Care North Northumberland, Sherkhan, Turnbulls and The White Swan Hotel.”

The meeting also received an excellent presentation by Dr Chris Ferguson, director of experience at the Ad Gefrin distillery and museum, who talked about the Anglo Saxon history of the Wooler area.