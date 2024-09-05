Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery is hosting consultation and community engagement events in the former tourist information centre in Alnwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim is to encourage involvement in its Northumberland Hall project and Community Lottery funded project ‘People make Alnwick’.

A series of creative events will be held in the unit under the Northumberland Hall using artists, poets, writers and other professionals to engage different parts of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oral history stories about the people of Alnwick and district will also be collected so sessions will be planned where members of the community can drop in to share and record their stories, bring in their photos and mementos.

The Northumberland Hall in Alnwick. Picture: Jane Coltman

This has already been done successfully through The Out of Town Museum (OOT), a National Lottery Heritage funded project, which celebrated the rural heritage of Coquetdale and created a permanent record of a former way of life.

Jacqui Wicks, project manager for ‘People make Alnwick’ said: “We are really looking forward to having a presence in the Market Square, it will give us an opportunity to directly engage with Alnwick residents and share the creative and learning opportunities that ‘People Make Alnwick’ are planning.”

Louise Dawson, company secretary for Bailiffgate and the Transition & Programme Manager for the Northumberland Hall project, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to have use of the unit below the Northumberland Hall so that we can connect with the community to consult and engage on both projects. We do hope that you will support us and come along and share your stories and memories of the Hall and Alnwick and district.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year the museum was awarded £192,697 development funding by The National Lottery Heritage Fund to start planning its move to the Northumberland Hall. Detailed proposals are being drawn up before a final decision on full funding of £2.5m.

Trustees believe the move from St Mary’s Church will help drive its growth, support community ventures, showcase local creatives, provide meeting space for volunteers and local groups, engage new audiences and grow visitor numbers.

It is widely recognised that the Northumberland Hall, originally built in 1826 for the third Duke of Northumberland, has been under-used for a number of years.

It had several retail units on the ground floor until 2022.