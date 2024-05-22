Bailiffgate Museum and Gallery needs votes in bid for national award
Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery has been nominated for the Kids in Museums Family Friendly Museum Award 2024 after being regional and national winners in 2021.
The prestigious award recognises museums, galleries and heritage sites that provide a great experience for children, young people and families.
Permanent displays in the museum feature innovative, interactive devices, like accordion keys and lifting desk lids to hear music and stories in local dialect.
A mouse hunt, detective quiz, artefacts to handle, hand-crafted, authentic dressing up clothes for all ages, and a crawl in a coal mine add to the fun.
Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery is now appealing for families to share their experiences of visiting the museum with Kids in Museums to support its application.
A spokesperson for the trustees said: “We would be honoured to win this award again and now need our visitors to vote for us. Bailiffgate is very child and family orientated with many hands-on activities. Come and visit us and if you enjoyed your visit would you please vote for us.”
To nominate Bailiffgate Museum & Gallery for the Family Friendly Museum Award, visit the Kids in Museums website and fill in the online form: www.kidsinmuseums.org.uk/awards.
The deadline for nominations is 5pm on June 3. An expert panel will whittle down the nominations to a shortlist with the winners to be announced at an awards ceremony in October.
