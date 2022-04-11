Bailiffgate art competition winners revealed

This year’s theme was ‘seaside’ – inspired by the gallery’s exhibition Beside the Seaside which opened earlier this month – and a total of 681 youngsters submitted an entry.

Judges took more than seven hours to pick six overall winners, and a further six highly commended entries.

Eleven of the 12 winners attended a prize ceremony held at Bailiffgate on April 2. Gillie Stapleton, a volunteer at the venue and one of the three judges, said: “The children’s artwork this year was astonishing and it was an extremely difficult task to choose the final winners. We had our largest ever number of competitors, so it is clear that the theme of the seaside struck a chord with local children.”

The winners’ artwork will be on display at the museum until August 30.

Winner: Tilly Wilson Tilly attends Whittingham Primary School.

Winner: Toby Pederson Toby attends Longhoughton Primary School

Winner: Olivia Fordham Olivia attends Longhoughton Primary School

Highly commended: Michael Hay Michael attends Seahouses Primary School.