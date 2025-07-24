Badly injured Chihuahua saved by veterinary surgeons after dog attack in Northumberland
Owner Alison Fairbairn lay helpless on the ground, trying to protect her other Chihuahua as the Staffies ripped at poor little Bella, tearing open her ribs.
The ordeal outside her Stakeford home only ended when neighbours rushed to her aid.
Alison rushed 12-year-old Bella to her local vets who transferred her for intensive care at Moorview Referrals in Cramlington.
But with extensive injuries, including punctured lungs, Bella still faced a lengthy struggle to survive.
Alison had just returned from work and was taking her dogs Bella and Scrappy, 14, out for an afternoon walk when the attack happened.
“I’d only got to the end of the drive when these four dogs suddenly charged at us,” said Alison. “It was absolutely horrendous.
“Scrappy is older and smaller and as I instinctively picked her up, they bowled me over and I was on the ground trying to protect her.
“I had scratches and claw marks and I was dragged along as one tried to get Scrappy, but the other three were all over Bella as I tried to reach her.
“I could see them attacking her stomach and she was too shocked to even make a noise. It was my worst nightmare and while it was over in less than a minute, it seemed to go on forever.”
The barking and Alison’s terrified screams alerted neighbours to the attack, which was all caught on doorbell cameras.
“Bella had multiple traumatic injuries when she arrived,” said vet Dr Vio Doran of Moorview Referrals. “She had fractured ribs, and her breathing was seriously affected.
“We did a CT scan to assess everything, put in a chest drain, gave analgesia and put her on oxygen therapy. It was a lengthy process, and, with constant monitoring we were gradually able to reduce the fluid and air volumes.
“The chest drain was removed after eight days, and Bella was able to go home with medication and plans in place for further checks.
“The injuries were very nasty, and it was a real team effort here to look after her. We’re all delighted the treatment we provided meant surgery wasn’t required and she came through it well.”
Bella has continued to make a good recovery although she gets breathless, and the rib damage is still evident.
“We honestly thought we were going to lose her and there were times during the eight days when it really wasn’t looking good,” said Alison. “Even when there were little bits of improvement, we didn’t want to get our hopes up.
“The team at Moorview are absolute miracle workers and we know Bella would have died without them. The joy in getting her back home was indescribable.”
The owner of the Staffies appeared at Mid and South-East Northumberland Magistrate Courts in Bedlington on June 9 and pleaded guilty to being the owner of dogs dangerously out of control in a public place. He will be sentenced under the Dangerous Dogs Act in early August.
