The mammal had tumbled ten feet, around three metres, into the pit and was curled up asleep when she was spotted by a passing walker.

RSPCA animal rescue officer David Dawson, who in February last year attended an identical job in the same location, used a ladder to climb into the kiln and a grasper and portable kennel to catch her after the charity was contacted for assistance.

Described as ‘extremely feisty,’ she was checked over by the officer before being released uninjured following the rescue on March 6.

The rescued badger. Picture: RSPCA

Both incidents involved an adult female badger, although it’s not known if it was the same animal.

“It was a bit of a surprise to be called back to the Shilbottle kiln to free another trapped badger,” said David.

“Like before, this one appears to have walked into thin air.

"Again, she was very lucky to have been spotted by a passer by amongst all the debris down there and not to have sustained any injuries as it’s quite a long way down.”

The badger was found curled up asleep in a disused lime kiln. Picture RSPCA

He added: “We have no way of knowing how long she might have been trapped, although when I arrived she was curled up in a ball having a little snooze.

"She was certainly feisty enough after I’d caught her and she made it very clear that she wanted to be out of the kennel as quickly as possible and on her way.

“It’s a tricky one because without putting some sort of cover over the top, which may not be feasible with a structure like this, it’s difficult to prevent animals from taking an unexpected tumble.

"Nevertheless, I’m really pleased to have been able to release both badgers unharmed, and again we’d like to thank the people who reported their plight to us.”

If you encounter a wild animal you think needs the RSPCA’s help visit its website for information and advice.