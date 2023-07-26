From left, Atul Dattani from CEF, Lindsey Porter from Karbon Homes, baby bank volunteer Brenda Oates, Reverend Lee Cleminson, and baby bank volunteer Joan Abela. (Photo by Helen Smith via Karbon Homes)

The building that houses the baby bank at St John’s Church in Percy Main will now be kept warm for parents after a support from affordable housing developer Karbon Homes and electricals supplier CEF.

The baby bank was founded at the church in 2021 to supply vital provisions such as nappies, wipes, infant clothing, and bathing and feeding essentials to parents struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reverend Lee Cleminson, Vicar at St John’s Church, said: “Every request that comes in seems to be more heartbreaking than the last, people are really struggling through this cost of living crisis.

“A lot of people that come to us do not even know what they need, which is where our wonderful volunteers come in. Their guidance and advice is just as important as the items they give out.”

“The church gets incredibly cold in the winter and it is always a worry that the clothes and essentials will get damp and that the place will not be welcoming.

“The new system will change that and make the baby bank an even more special place to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The baby bank has helped over 600 families since it was set up.

Paul Moralee, community investment manager at Karbon Homes, said: “The current economic climate means the demand for services like St John’s baby bank are greater than ever and it has been a pleasure to work with the team to ensure they can offer new parents the support they need.

“We are thankful to CEF for their generosity, which has meant we can offer the baby bank the support it needs.

“Upgrading the hub is key to ensuring every child has the essential items they need to thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad