Awards to mark contribution of two community stalwarts

From left, Anthony Murray, Lord James Joicey and Duncan Davidson.

Society President Lord James Joicey recently presented the accolades to Anthony Murray and Duncan Davidson.

The aim of the GAS award, supported by the Glendale Gateway Trust, is to acknowledge someone who has given a lifetime’s commitment to the Glendale community.

Born and brought up on his family’s farm Amerside Law, just outside Chatton, Mr Murray has had a long and varied career and in his many incarnations he has been a farmer, a ferry captain, a long-serving councillor and a partner in the Glendale Garden Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Davidson has lived and farmed at Lilburn Estates in Glendale for 50 years and is a major employer within the area.

In 1972, he founded Persimmon Homes and today it has grown into one of the UK’s largest house-building firms.

Glendale Gateway Trust chairman Patrick Sheard said: “As ever, it was a hard task to pick the winners from the many deserving nominations received.

“Glendale is a place where people get involved and help each other out.”

In choosing this year’s recipients, the judging panel recognised that although both are public figures, they are being honoured for the private unseen help and support that they have provided throughout their lives.

GAS chairman Andrew Walton said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to make this presentation and to recognise two unsung heroes of Glendale.

“Always unassuming, Mr Davidson does so much very quietly behind the scenes and helps within our community in so many ways – whether for charities, churches or children.

“As a local organisation which has benefited from his support, we really are totally indebted to him for the kindness and generosity he has shown us over the years.

“I have known Anthony all of my life and over the decades he has done so much for the people of Wooler, both through his businesses and his tireless work as a county councillor.