Awards delight for Goodfellows Estate Agents at ESTAS Customer Service Awards

Goodfellows Estate Agents had a fantastic result at the prestigious ESTAS Customer Service Awards 2023.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 11:12 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 11:12 GMT
The regional accolades presented at the UK property industry event in London, which was hosted by TV property presenter Phil Spencer, included Best Estate Agent, North East, for its Ponteland branch.

This year’s results were calculated from more than 300,000 customer review ratings.

Chris Goodfellow, director of Goodfellows, said “I started Goodfellows just over eight years ago with very humble beginnings, but with quality of customer service always at the forefront of my mind.

Goodfellows Estate Agents received a number of accolades at the awards. Picture by Phil Goodson.Goodfellows Estate Agents received a number of accolades at the awards. Picture by Phil Goodson.
Goodfellows Estate Agents received a number of accolades at the awards. Picture by Phil Goodson.

“To be named Best Local Group in the whole of the North East, for our Ponteland branch to be named Best in the North East and to see Jayne Holland, manager at our Heaton and West Denton branches, winning both the People’s Award and Women in Property Award is an incredible achievement and is testament to hard work and the determination of our whole team to ensure our clients have the best customer journey possible.”

