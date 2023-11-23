Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Chris Goodfellow, director of Goodfellows, said “I started Goodfellows just over eight years ago with very humble beginnings, but with quality of customer service always at the forefront of my mind.

“To be named Best Local Group in the whole of the North East, for our Ponteland branch to be named Best in the North East and to see Jayne Holland, manager at our Heaton and West Denton branches, winning both the People’s Award and Women in Property Award is an incredible achievement and is testament to hard work and the determination of our whole team to ensure our clients have the best customer journey possible.”