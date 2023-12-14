Awards celebrate the Best of Northumberland
The Northumberland Gazette, Berwick Advertiser, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader teamed up with sponsors Northumberland County Council, Port of Blyth, Banks Group, Northumberland College and Phoenix Taxis to stage the event at Linden Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa.
More than 40 companies, community groups and individuals were shortlisted for a share of the 14 categories making up this year’s awards.
Sporting Achievement of the Year
Winner: Duchess’s High School Equestrian Team (Alnwick)
Highly Commended: Lizzie Towlard and Tash Beck for gymnastics and swimming respectively.
Child of Achievement
Winners: Cameron Lammin, Jake Craiggs, Kai Blenkinsopp, Lily-Rose Wade, Thomas Blyth.
New Business of the Year
Winner: Loop Emporium
Small Business of the Year
Winner: Alyn Brewis
Highly Commended: Woodhill Hall
Large Business of the Year
Winner: Phoenix Taxis
Employer of the Year
Winner: The Inn Collection Group
Highly Commended: Talentheads
Tourism Business of the Year
Winner: Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours
Food & Drink Business of the Year
Winner: The Beresford Arms in Whalton
Highly Commended: The Townhouse in Morpeth
Business in the Community Award
Winner: Northumbria Flooring
Highly Commended: Stephanie Ward Online Business Services
Green Initiative of the Year Award
Winner: Calibrate Energy
Community Champion/Group of the Year
Winner: Candice Randall – Centre manager at Briardale House in Blyth.
Highly Commended: Andrew Smith – Long service and commitment to the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.
Fundraiser of the Year
Winner: Andrew Smith – Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.
Unsung Hero Award
Winner: Kian Marshall – An innovative hard working chef with a promising future in the hospitality industry.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Winner: Paul Hedley – Former Chief Fire Officer.
Pictures by Ian McClelland