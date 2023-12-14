Excellence in enterprise and in the local community has been celebrated at the Best of Northumberland Awards 2023.

The Northumberland Gazette, Berwick Advertiser, Morpeth Herald and News Post Leader teamed up with sponsors Northumberland County Council, Port of Blyth, Banks Group, Northumberland College and Phoenix Taxis to stage the event at Linden Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa.

More than 40 companies, community groups and individuals were shortlisted for a share of the 14 categories making up this year’s awards.

Sporting Achievement of the Year

Winner: Duchess’s High School Equestrian Team (Alnwick)

Highly Commended: Lizzie Towlard and Tash Beck for gymnastics and swimming respectively.

Child of Achievement

Winners: Cameron Lammin, Jake Craiggs, Kai Blenkinsopp, Lily-Rose Wade, Thomas Blyth.

New Business of the Year

Winner: Loop Emporium

Small Business of the Year

Winner: Alyn Brewis

Highly Commended: Woodhill Hall

Large Business of the Year

Winner: Phoenix Taxis

Employer of the Year

Winner: The Inn Collection Group

Highly Commended: Talentheads

Tourism Business of the Year

Winner: Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours

Food & Drink Business of the Year

Winner: The Beresford Arms in Whalton

Highly Commended: The Townhouse in Morpeth

Business in the Community Award

Winner: Northumbria Flooring

Highly Commended: Stephanie Ward Online Business Services

Green Initiative of the Year Award

Winner: Calibrate Energy

Community Champion/Group of the Year

Winner: Candice Randall – Centre manager at Briardale House in Blyth.

Highly Commended: Andrew Smith – Long service and commitment to the Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.

Fundraiser of the Year

Winner: Andrew Smith – Berwick and District Cancer Support Group.

Unsung Hero Award

Winner: Kian Marshall – An innovative hard working chef with a promising future in the hospitality industry.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Paul Hedley – Former Chief Fire Officer.

Pictures by Ian McClelland

1 . Best of Northumberland Awards 21 Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours. Photo: Ian McClelland Photo Sales

3 . Best of Northumberland Awards 1 Duchess's Community High School, Alnwick. Photo: Ian McClelland Photo Sales

4 . Best of Northumberland Awards 2 Alyn Brewis, small business of the year. Photo: Ian McClelland Photo Sales