Award-winning photographer gives fascinating presentation at Morpeth Camera Club's Annual Open Event
Simon Hill is an award-winning professional editorial photographer. He opened with a chronological account of his beginnings in photography, which later led to work for the Public Record Office, the Tyne & Wear Museum Service and a contract with UNESCO.
Those in attendance saw images of cafés and street life, cityscapes, waterfalls, the Great Yorkshire Show and cycling championships, among others to illustrate his journey to becoming an editorial photographer.
When freelancing, he has to keep in mind the different styles of the media publications he is supplying and a series of editorial images from protest marches were displayed to highlight his point.
Simon also worked on an exhibition of monochrome portraits of Holocaust survivors.
Morpeth Camera Club chairman Peter Downs thanked him, adding that his talk was a very interesting insight into editorial photography.