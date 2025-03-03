A man well-known for presenting on the BBC Gardeners’ World show will cut the ribbon at 10am on Saturday, March 8 to officially open Heighley Gate Garden Centre near Morpeth.

Adam Frost is also a landscape designer, gardener and inspirational speaker and his accolades include award-winning gardens at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

He will be giving a free talk on all things gardening in the centre for all those that attend at 11am on Saturday.

British Garden Centres acquired the former Dobbies site in Morpeth in January and it decided to change the name back to Heighley Gate.

Since then, it has been working with the existing and new members of the team at the garden centre to restock and reopen the store and restaurant.

The first 100 customers through the doors on Saturday will receive goody bags filled with gardening treats. The following day, doors open again from 10am with another 100 goody bags up for grabs.

If you sign up for the Family Card this opening weekend, you can enjoy 10% off everything in the garden centre. In addition, look out for exclusive opening week offers and Best Buy deals on a wide selection of garden centre products – including three for £10 on Erin Compost.

Confirmed concessions include Pavers, Cotton Traders, Weird Fish, The Works, Solid Sheds, Golf, DAMART, Regatta, Julian Charles, Menarys and TIGI, with new ones to come in May. The restaurant has also been revitalised with a new menu and also a carvery on site.