An independent and ethical frozen food retailer is opening its latest store in Morpeth.

The former Body Shop unit along the Sanderson Arcade gallery is being transformed into a new home for COOK’s award-winning range of meals – ranging from meals for one to nutritious family favourites, not forgetting its range of puddings.

Best-selling main meals created by COOK include chicken, ham and leek pie, beef bourguignon and Moroccan spiced lamb tagine. There are also popular vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and dairy free options.

The company will be recruiting 13 new members of staff to work at the new COOK store, which is scheduled for an April opening.

COOK is run by siblings Rosie Brown and Ed Perry.

It was founded in 1997 and is run by siblings Rosie Brown and Ed Perry, inspired by their love of great home cooking and a desire to do business differently.

COOK has grown over the last four decades from a small shop in Farnham to having more than 100 stand-alone and supplying over 1,000 independent stores.

Retail director Matthew Bourne said: “We are really excited to be opening in Morpeth. It’s a brilliant town in the North East and we are joining a fantastic range of existing shops.

“On recent visits, Morpeth has had a great buzz to it and we can’t wait to be serving the local community and the wider area with our local delivery service.”

All dishes are prepared by hand in four COOK kitchens and the wide range of meals and puddings have seen the company win a clutch of Great Taste Awards.

The company has a thriving delivery service, but is committed to its growing high street presence across the UK.

This is another retail first for the Arcade, with the closest COOK stand-alone store to Morpeth being in Edinburgh.

Centre manager at Sanderson Arcade, Lottie Thompson, said: “COOK is a great retailer and we’re so pleased the company is joining our line-up in the spring, bringing something really different.

“The range of frozen meals and puddings look fantastic and we’re looking forward to welcoming the COOK team when the new store opens.”

To find out more about COOK’s product range, go to www.cookfood.net and to keep up-to-date with news and events at Sanderson Arcade, go to www.sandersonarcade.co.uk