Award-winning Alvis Silver Crest owner hoping for contact from descendants of original owner
The owner of an award-winning classic car is looking to get in touch with any descendants of the original owner who was from the Berwick/Berwickshire area.
Glen Matthews has received Best in Show accolades since completing a full chassis restoration of the Alvis Silver Crest, which took a number of years, last year.
It has also been chosen to be displayed on the Alvis exhibition stand at the Birmingham NEC 2024 Classic Car Show later this year.
The vehicle was first sold in 1938 and the original owner was Betty Prentice, whose husband traded as a grain merchant.
Any descendants can contact Mr Matthews, who lives in Yorkshire, via email – [email protected]
