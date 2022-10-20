Magna Tandoori’s Oliul Khan received the accolade for Volunteer of the Year and the restaurant won the Local Business Support Award. Oliul and his team have supported the community since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, offering special discounts to vulnerable people, NHS staff and care workers.

Further support was provided in the days and weeks after Storm Arwen.

Oliul said: “I was absolutely speechless on the night. I never do anything to receive something. I like helping others and the community of Berwick is my family.”