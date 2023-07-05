The North Northumberland branch of the National Autistic Society was delighted to be shortlisted in four categories and secure two wins.

Branch chairperson Helen Sutherland was awarded Volunteer of the Year and the branch also won an award for the Most Imaginative Branch Fundraising Event.

One of 116 branches across the UK, the North Northumberland branch was set-up in 2016 by Helen.

Helen Sutherland, centre, and some of the committee members.

Now the group has more than 400 members and she is supported by a strong committee of 16 members.

Helen said: “Living rurally in Northumberland, I felt very isolated after my youngest child received an autism diagnosis.

“After learning about the National Autistic Society, I thought it would be great if there was a group locally where parents and carers could meet and share information and strategies, and offer each other support.”

The branch offers a programme of monthly in-person support meetings, often with a guest expert speaker, and always with plenty of coffee and cake.

Claire Wilce and Karen Power participated in a ‘Fire Walk’ at The Alnwick Garden.

To support its activities, the group holds regular fundraisers throughout the year. It was one of these events that achieved them their second award.

In October 2022, two of the members – Claire Wilce and Karen Power – participated in a ‘Fire Walk’ at The Alnwick Garden.

Not only did the intrepid volunteers earn a huge amount of respect, they also raised £900.

