Award success at the double for Morpeth Pantomime Society
Ashley Knight was awarded Best Villain in a Pantomime for his outstanding debut performance with the society.
Sarah Farnsworth Watson took home the award for Best Comic in a Pantomime, delighting audiences and judges alike with her impeccable timing and humour.
In addition, the society’s spectacular 2025 production of Aladdin was nominated for Best Pantomime. Although it narrowly missed out on the top prize, the nomination itself is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and dedication of the entire cast and crew.
Morpeth Pantomime Society chairperson Bruce Ennion said: “We could not be prouder of our members. Ashley and Sarah’s awards are richly deserved and the recognition for Aladdin reflects the incredible teamwork that goes into every one of our productions.”
Looking ahead, the society is preparing for its 2026 pantomime, Mother Goose, which will take to the stage in January.