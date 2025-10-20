Award success at the double for Morpeth Pantomime Society

By Andrew Coulson
Published 20th Oct 2025, 12:18 BST
Morpeth Pantomime Society is celebrating after scooping two major accolades at the recent North of England National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) Awards.

Ashley Knight was awarded Best Villain in a Pantomime for his outstanding debut performance with the society.

Sarah Farnsworth Watson took home the award for Best Comic in a Pantomime, delighting audiences and judges alike with her impeccable timing and humour.

In addition, the society’s spectacular 2025 production of Aladdin was nominated for Best Pantomime. Although it narrowly missed out on the top prize, the nomination itself is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and dedication of the entire cast and crew.

Sarah Farnsworth Watson and Ashley Knight with their NODA Awards.

Morpeth Pantomime Society chairperson Bruce Ennion said: “We could not be prouder of our members. Ashley and Sarah’s awards are richly deserved and the recognition for Aladdin reflects the incredible teamwork that goes into every one of our productions.”

Looking ahead, the society is preparing for its 2026 pantomime, Mother Goose, which will take to the stage in January.

