Award recognition for generous pub boss Margaret

Landlady Margaret Straughan and inside the new look The Brewers Arms.

Margaret Straughan and her team at The Brewers Arms hosted stranded rail travellers, including a young girl heading to Edinburgh and many who had lost their caravans, as well as 15 electricians who turned up at 4am.

They were fed with home-cooked English classics and looked after in the pub, which has undergone a £120,000 makeover investment, as it did not lose power during the storm.

After speaking with many people who were affected, she believes the power companies have “a lot to answer for”.

Margaret will receive an award in recognition of what the pub did from the High Sheriff of Northumberland next month.

The electricity board has thanked her with flowers and a cheque for the food she served their workers. She has also received a card and a personal message from the mother of the young girl who was stranded in the town.

Margaret said: “We had people from places such as Lowick, Wooler and the Scottish Borders come along to get a hot meal and shelter – it as quite an emotional situation.

“The workers did all they could, but the power companies have a lot to answer for as from what I was told, they were not telling people what was going on in terms of getting their power supply back on.”