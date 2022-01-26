Award recognition for generous pub boss Margaret
A well-known pub landlady in Berwick will soon be honoured for her efforts to provide food and shelter to people in need during Storm Arwen.
Margaret Straughan and her team at The Brewers Arms hosted stranded rail travellers, including a young girl heading to Edinburgh and many who had lost their caravans, as well as 15 electricians who turned up at 4am.
They were fed with home-cooked English classics and looked after in the pub, which has undergone a £120,000 makeover investment, as it did not lose power during the storm.
After speaking with many people who were affected, she believes the power companies have “a lot to answer for”.
Margaret will receive an award in recognition of what the pub did from the High Sheriff of Northumberland next month.
The electricity board has thanked her with flowers and a cheque for the food she served their workers. She has also received a card and a personal message from the mother of the young girl who was stranded in the town.
Margaret said: “We had people from places such as Lowick, Wooler and the Scottish Borders come along to get a hot meal and shelter – it as quite an emotional situation.
“The workers did all they could, but the power companies have a lot to answer for as from what I was told, they were not telling people what was going on in terms of getting their power supply back on.”
Speaking about the new look pub, which she runs with Greene King Pub Partners, she said: “We’ve retained its beautiful character. It looks so much better and the customers love it too.”