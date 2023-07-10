Phil Nash took up his place in the Response Policing Team in late 2020 and ever since has impressed senior officers with his attitude and problem-solving approach.

His speciality is tackling driving offences in rural Northumberland, stationed predominantly out of Berwick-upon-Tweed.

PC Nash transferred from Norfolk Constabulary in 2020 after moving up the country to start a family.

In the short time he has been at Northumbria Police, the 30-year-old has made a big impression on local communities – wracking up a total of 62 years’ worth of disqualifications for offenders through proactivity and dogged police work.

The accolade, won during an awards ceremony at the end of last month, was a tightly fought competition amongst those deployed to the vast and unpredictable landscape of Northumberland.

Upon receiving the accolade, PC Nash said: “I’m so proud to have won this award, especially having only been an officer with the force for just under three years.

“Rural policing is a priority for Northumbria Police and that’s something I keep at the forefront of my focus every time I’m on shift.

“I love knowing I’m making a real difference to peoples’ lives and helping to keep them safe. I know many may overlook the severity of road offences, but the impact and devastation they can have on the lives of victims and families can’t be overstated.

“I’ve made it my mission to ensure everyone can enjoy driving without the added risk from disqualified, unfit, uninsured, or intoxicated drivers by taking them off the roads before anything can happen – and I’m really appreciative this has been recognised by my award.

He was nominated by his Sergeant Tracey Brown, who has praised his persistent policing style.

She said: “PC Nash has all the attributes of a truly fantastic officer. He’s proactive, reliable, positive and his results clearly speak for themselves.