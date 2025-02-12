The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has been nationally recognised for its work to combat climate change across the region.

The prestigious Carbon Saver’s Sustainability Standard ‘Triple Crown’ Certificate praised the service for embarking on several projects over the last few years to reduce its environmental impact – headed by its environmental sustainability and facilities manager, Martin Gibson.

Some of the projects the service has undertaken since 2022 include the installation of air source heat pumps at Morpeth Ambulance Station, as well as the stations in Backworth, Seaham, Bishop Auckland, Gateshead and Hartlepool, and the introduction of solar panels at the Morpeth, Wallsend, Blucher and Hartlepool stations.

Mr Gibson said: “I’m really proud of the work we’ve been able to do since I joined the service in 2022.

Morpeth Ambulance Station. Picture by Google.

“So far, we’ve made massive strides towards helping future-proof the service’s estate whilst also decarbonising the energy we us in our buildings, reducing carbon emissions and saving the NHS money.

“The cumulative impact of the projects that we’ve embarked on already have helped us reduce our carbon emissions by more than 60%, which is an incredible achievement.

“I look forward to continuing our work and helping ensure that we can provide sustainable healthcare to all of our patients, now and in the future.”

NEAS director of finance and digital, Tarryn Lake, oversees the trust’s estates and sustainability teams.

She said: “Climate change is now viewed as one of the leading threats to the health and well-being of millions of people across the world. As a healthcare service, it’s our responsibility to do our bit to combat it and minimise its impact on our region.”