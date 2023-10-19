Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Music-loving Eve, who sadly died at St Oswald’s Hospice from a brain tumour this summer, became a fan of Rob Hart and Neil Macdonald (aka Captain & The Neil), after dad, Ian, introduced her to their music and chat livestream.

They started it from their studio in Adelaide, Australia, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In honour of ‘superfan’ Eve, the DJs created Tunes & Chat for Charity, which will take place from 10.30am to 2.30pm (UK time).

Ian and Eve Anderson.

Those who tune in can request songs and will be encouraged to donate to two charities benefiting children – Australian charity Little Heroes Foundation and Newcastle-based St Oswald’s Hospice, which cared for Eve for over 12 years.

Eve was a kind and outgoing eight-year-old when she collapsed at home on Valentine’s Day, 2011, from a severe cerebral bleed.

It was later discovered that she had an inoperable brain tumour and a subsequent stroke and intensive daily radiotherapy left the youngster unable to walk or talk, and she required 24-hour care. Her dad, Ian, became Eve’s full-time carer.

For the last 12 years, Eve spent three days a month at the Children and Young Adults Service at St Oswald’s Hospice, where she was cared for by a specialist medical team during her short breaks.

Eve Anderson at Blyth Beach Huts.

Ian said: “St Oswald’s Hospice became a big part of the family.

“They are 100 per cent there for the kids and Eve loved her visits.”

Ian knew DJ Rob from when he lived in Australia and the friends had kept in touch over the years. He introduced Eve to Rob’s Captain & The Neil’s livestream when he could no longer take his daughter to live music venues after they closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Dad and daughter tuned in to every show from their home, with Eve becoming the show’s unofficial mascot.

Ian added: “Rob would always give a shout-out to Eve. She loved it!”

Earlier this year, Rob suggested to Ian that he and Neil could host a special fundraising event to support charities in Australia and the UK. Ian had no hesitation in nominating St Oswald’s Hospice, which did so much for him and his daughter.

Ian also said: “Even if I won the world’s super lottery, it would never be enough to say thank you and to repay St Oswald’s Hospice for giving my daughter her dignity and quality of life back.”

As the show was being developed, Eve’s condition deteriorated and she died at St Oswald’s Hospice on August 29, 2023, with her dad by her side.

After her funeral, it was decided the Tunes & Chat for Charity event should still go ahead in memory of the 20-year-old who had endured so much in her life.

Holly Smith, acting matron of the hospice’s Children and Young Adults Service, said: “It’s an honour that Ian has nominated St Oswald’s Hospice to benefit from the Tunes & Chat for Charity event. It sounds like it’s going to be lots of fun for those who tune in.”