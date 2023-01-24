Audio Visual presentations galore at Morpeth Camera Club meeting

Morpeth Camera Club has held its annual Members Audio Visual (Av) Night where members were invited to show off their Av work, old and new.

Av presentations provide an excellent opportunity to show images on a wide range of themes that would not normally be used for competitions.

Organised and projected by Glyn Trueman, the evening opened with an Av from Davy Bolam entitled ‘Summer Walks’, where he included images of his summer walks programme that included Seaton Sluice, Edlingham church and castle, a circular walk at Boulmer, Ladyburn Lake at Druridge Bay, Hartburn church and grotto and a visit to the LV50 Lightship in Blyth south harbour.

Pictures of Big Waters Country Park, the TVLB Watch House Museum at Tynemouth, Warkworth Beach and a fish and chip walk at North Shields were all set to lilting accompaniment.

Dave Atkinson came next with ‘My Family, Friends and Other Strangers’, showing informal portraits and happy images of wedding preparations, children playing, Goths, bands and musicians in their environment.

John Barnes followed with a more sombre collection of images entitled ‘A Walk through the Graveyard’. Ancient lichen covered gravestones depicting skulls, crossbones and hammers, all in various stages of erosion.

John Thompson with ‘Song of the Humpback Whale’ followed with pastel Blyth seascapes cleverly transitioned to create a dreamlike scene, which was accompanied by a soundtrack of a humpback whale.

‘Stainforth to Smearsett Scar’ by Paul Appleby followed with sweeping landscapes, dry stone walls, sheep, limestone ridges and farms, captured in rain, with low cloud, rainbows and sunshine.

Stephanie Robson’s Av entitled ‘The Summer of 22’ came next. This was shown through the eyes of a Satnav, which took those in attendance to see beautiful Scottish landscapes, Liverpool’s vibrant waterfront and Beatles Museum, Ulverston’s historic wall mural, Cayton Bay’s bird life and North Berwick’s sweeping beaches – all with an appropriate soundtrack.

Davy’s ‘Back Streets of Krakow’ was shown next, with a striking array of vibrantly coloured wall art depicting UFOs, butterflies, fish, masked figures, industry and pets.

He followed this with a humorous Av entitled ‘An in-depth study into the relationship between humans and garden birds with particular focus on Cyanistes caeruleus (Blue Tits), in their natural environment’.

His Av comprised of three images of a blue tit on a branch followed by an empty branch, to the surprise of the audience who were expecting something drawn out and technical.

John Barnes continued with his Av entitled ‘Belsay Awakes’. This followed the huge on-going refurbishment of this English Heritage property, with before and after images of its interior, of the library, windows, marble and cornice renovations.

John Thompson’s ‘Surf Rides’ came on next with a fast paced, action packed Av of surfers manoeuvring huge waves off the coast of Brittany.

Paul returned with a compilation of glorious sunsets captured on Lake Garda; in Torri del Benaco and Sirmione, then Florence and the Kruger National Park.

This was followed by John Thompson’s ‘Off the Wall’ of vibrant wall art and graffiti on walls and shutters around Newcastle.

There were images of whales, monsters and beasts, which were all set to punchy music. John continued with an another atmospheric Av of ‘Blyth Harbour Lights.’ Each image included Blyth’s East Pier Lighthouse incorporating fishing boats, yachts and supply boats, birds, horses and families, all depicting daily life around the lighthouse.

‘Magic’ by Davy followed, with fast paced images of stock car racing; of setting up, viewing, racing and off track incidents, accompanied by intense music to complement the sport.

Glyn concluded the evening with ‘Skye 2022,’ which took those in attendance over the bridge to dramatic landscapes, rocky outcrops, piers, highland cattle, an orca whale and seals.

Taking in Dunvegan Castle, the Old Man of Storr, Sligachan, the Quiraing, Fairy Pools and Fairy Glen, it was accompanied by sympathetic Highland music.

With a variety of subjects, clever transitions, considered musical accompaniments and some humorous introductions and credits, it was another entertaining evening at the club.

Co-Chair Sue Dawson thanked Glyn for organising the evening and all the participants who provided a great selection of themes, after which refreshments were served.

For more information regarding the club, please visit www.morpethcameraclub.co.uk and its dedicated Facebook page.

