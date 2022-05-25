Auctioneer roadshow set to return to Alnwick and Berwick

The first valuation roadshow takes place at the Hogs Head Inn in Alnwick on Tuesday, July 5.

Julian Thomson, managing director said “We’re thrilled to announce the launch of The Anderson & Garland Roadshow.

"Our industry leading experts are hitting the road for the first-time post pandemic to host a series of auction valuation events across the region.

Anderson and Garland managing director Julian Thomson.

"We’ll be hosting three events in Alnwick over the coming months, as well as three in Berwick and three in Durham.”

Attendees are invited to bring along items they may wish to sell for a free valuation.

Items of interest include jewellery, clocks, watches, antiques and collectables.

To avoid a lengthy wait on the day, valuations are by appointment only and can be booked at www.andersonandgarland.com or by calling 0191 430 3000.