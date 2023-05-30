News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Auction valuation events to be held in Alnwick and Berwick

Auctioneers are returning to Alnwick and Berwick next week with their free valuation days.
By Ian Smith
Published 30th May 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 13:10 BST

The Anderson & Garland team will be in Berwick on Tuesday, June 6 between 11am and 3pm at Conundrum Farm.

They will be in Alnwick on Wednesday, June 7, between 11am and 3pm at the Hog’s Head Inn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People are encouraged to bring along any items that they are interested in selling at auction.

The Anderson & Garland team.The Anderson & Garland team.
The Anderson & Garland team.
Most Popular

The valuation days were a great success when they were last held in March.

Julian Thomson, managing director said “We’re thrilled to be bringing the Anderson & Garland Roadshow to Alnwick and Berwick again this June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"No appointments are needed, just come along, and bring any items you’re interested in selling. Our experts will appraise your treasures and give a free auction estimate.

"Like on the TV programme The Antiques Roadshow, if the owner then decided proceed, we will sell it on their behalf.”

Related topics:AlnwickBerwick