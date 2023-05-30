The Anderson & Garland team will be in Berwick on Tuesday, June 6 between 11am and 3pm at Conundrum Farm.

They will be in Alnwick on Wednesday, June 7, between 11am and 3pm at the Hog’s Head Inn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People are encouraged to bring along any items that they are interested in selling at auction.

The Anderson & Garland team.

The valuation days were a great success when they were last held in March.

Julian Thomson, managing director said “We’re thrilled to be bringing the Anderson & Garland Roadshow to Alnwick and Berwick again this June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No appointments are needed, just come along, and bring any items you’re interested in selling. Our experts will appraise your treasures and give a free auction estimate.