Eric Lomax. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Eric Lomax was captured by the Japanese in Singapore in 1942, later turning his experience as a prisoner of war on Thailand’s ‘death railway’ into a memoir, The Railway Man.

It was adapted into a 2013 film of the same title, starring Colin Firth as Eric.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For three-and-a-half years, he suffered daily torture at the hands of his captors, notably while working on the Burma-Siam railway – including the bridge made famous in the film ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’.

One of the lots from the collection of Eric Lomax.

Following the end of the war, he stayed on in the army and joined the Colonial Service in Ghana until 1955, and then went on to work for Strathclyde University until his retirement in 1982.

Throughout his life, Eric was an avid collector of railway books and ephemera. The next Anderson & Garland Collector’s Auction, taking place on May 1 and 2, will offer such ephemera from the Lomax estate.

A broad range of documents relating to the Gold Coast Railway in Ghana, where Lomax was stationed after the war, are due to come up for sale – as well as interesting lots on Scottish industries and railways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, one of the lots is a collection of prints and ephemera, primarily ship rigging plans and blue prints.