Auction includes lots from the collection of 'The Railway Man' Eric Lomax
Eric Lomax was captured by the Japanese in Singapore in 1942, later turning his experience as a prisoner of war on Thailand’s ‘death railway’ into a memoir, The Railway Man.
It was adapted into a 2013 film of the same title, starring Colin Firth as Eric.
For three-and-a-half years, he suffered daily torture at the hands of his captors, notably while working on the Burma-Siam railway – including the bridge made famous in the film ‘Bridge on the River Kwai’.
Following the end of the war, he stayed on in the army and joined the Colonial Service in Ghana until 1955, and then went on to work for Strathclyde University until his retirement in 1982.
Throughout his life, Eric was an avid collector of railway books and ephemera. The next Anderson & Garland Collector’s Auction, taking place on May 1 and 2, will offer such ephemera from the Lomax estate.
A broad range of documents relating to the Gold Coast Railway in Ghana, where Lomax was stationed after the war, are due to come up for sale – as well as interesting lots on Scottish industries and railways.
For example, one of the lots is a collection of prints and ephemera, primarily ship rigging plans and blue prints.
For more information about the auction and details such as how to register to bid, go to www.andersonandgarland.com