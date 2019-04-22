Auction date set for village building

The former Spar building in Longhoughton goes under the hammer next month, after a community group failed to buy it from its owners.

The sale by auction was postponed for six months when Longhoughton Parish Council applied successfully to get the site registered as an Asset of Community Value.

This gave the council a period to see if it could raise the funding to bid for the site or to agree to purchase it at an agreed price from the owners, the Defence Infrastructure Organisation

But, despite pleas from MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the DIO was not prepared to agree to a separate sale and it is to be auctioned in May.

The council set up Longhoughton Community Ventures Ltd to try to find tenants to move to the site. It will not be bidding at the auction but hopes to work with the eventual buyer to bring to the site the facilities that the community voted for in a recent village survey.