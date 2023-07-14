GWA Asset Management Ltd has launched two new multi-asset investment funds.

The MGTS Qualis Growth Fund will invest exclusively in equities, without any restriction towards geography and economic sector.

The MGTS Qualis Defensive Fund complements the Growth Fund by excluding equities and focusing upon fixed income and alternative assets such as property, infrastructure and commodities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expertise and experience of financial advisers Greaves West & Ayre and Three Counties Limited were brought together for a new company, GWA Asset Management Ltd (GWAAM).

The funds are being managed by Andrew Alexander, GWAAM director and chief investment officer, supported by deputy managers Neil Robertson, who is also a GWAAM director, and investment analyst Chris Brown.

Mr Alexander said: “Our research led, multi-asset portfolios offer investors something that has been broadly ignored over the past 10 years – true diversification.

“Within both the MGTS Qualis Growth and Defensive Funds, our focus is to consistently deliver broad asset class exposure without the increasing concentration into a handful of assets that we have witnessed over the past decade.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Coats, chairman of GWAAM, added: “The GWAAM team brings together extensive experience from Greaves West & Ayre and sister company Three Counties Limited.