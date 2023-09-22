News you can trust since 1854
Attractive four-bedroom property near Morpeth on the market

An immaculately presented Grade II listed barn conversion located on the edge of the village of Ulgham is available to purchase.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 18:51 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 18:51 BST

The four-bedroom property forms part of the exclusive Ulgham Grange, which itself has a rich history.

It stands in gardens and grounds extending to approximately 0.23 ha (0.6 acres) and benefits from private gardens with views of the surrounding countryside and the River Lyne.

It is on the market with Ayre Property Services. The guide price is £865,000.

The Grade II listed barn conversion is located on the edge of Ulgham.

The Grade II listed barn conversion is located on the edge of Ulgham.

One of the range of spacious rooms in the home.

One of the range of spacious rooms in the home.

Kitchen.

Kitchen.

A dining area.

A dining area.

