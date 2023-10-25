The county of Northumberland is peppered with amazing attractions and plenty of things for visitors and residents alike to do.
We have put together a selection here for the south east Northumberland and central Northumberland areas, in alphabetical order, to help you decide where to go during half term.
1. Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens
Following his honeymoon, Sir Charles Monck was inspired by Greek and Italian architecture and designed Belsay Hall. Using stone quarried from the gardens to build the hall, it was completed in 1817. Other attractions at the site include a new play area, enchanting gardens and a castle that has been brought to life with new projections and soundscapes. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Carlisle Park in Morpeth
Carlisle Park includes the William Turner Garden, formal gardens, an aviary, play areas, a paddling pool, ancient woodland, picnic areas, bowling greens and a skate park. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Newbiggin Maritime Centre
The centre where you can learn about life in a historic fishing village. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Northumberlandia, near Cramlington
Northumberlandia is a unique piece of public art set in a 46 acre community park with free public access and 4 miles of footpaths on and around the landform, a stunning human sculpture of a reclining lady. Photo: Jane Coltman