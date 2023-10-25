News you can trust since 1854
Places in south east Northumberland and central Northumberland that attract many visitors and residents each year.

Attractions in south east and central Northumberland to visit this half term

The county of Northumberland is peppered with amazing attractions and plenty of things for visitors and residents alike to do.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 25th Oct 2023, 19:01 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 19:03 BST

We have put together a selection here for the south east Northumberland and central Northumberland areas, in alphabetical order, to help you decide where to go during half term.

Following his honeymoon, Sir Charles Monck was inspired by Greek and Italian architecture and designed Belsay Hall. Using stone quarried from the gardens to build the hall, it was completed in 1817. Other attractions at the site include a new play area, enchanting gardens and a castle that has been brought to life with new projections and soundscapes.

1. Belsay Hall, Castle and Gardens

Following his honeymoon, Sir Charles Monck was inspired by Greek and Italian architecture and designed Belsay Hall. Using stone quarried from the gardens to build the hall, it was completed in 1817. Other attractions at the site include a new play area, enchanting gardens and a castle that has been brought to life with new projections and soundscapes. Photo: Jane Coltman

Carlisle Park includes the William Turner Garden, formal gardens, an aviary, play areas, a paddling pool, ancient woodland, picnic areas, bowling greens and a skate park.

2. Carlisle Park in Morpeth

Carlisle Park includes the William Turner Garden, formal gardens, an aviary, play areas, a paddling pool, ancient woodland, picnic areas, bowling greens and a skate park. Photo: Jane Coltman

The centre where you can learn about life in a historic fishing village.

3. Newbiggin Maritime Centre

The centre where you can learn about life in a historic fishing village. Photo: Jane Coltman

Northumberlandia is a unique piece of public art set in a 46 acre community park with free public access and 4 miles of footpaths on and around the landform, a stunning human sculpture of a reclining lady.

4. Northumberlandia, near Cramlington

Northumberlandia is a unique piece of public art set in a 46 acre community park with free public access and 4 miles of footpaths on and around the landform, a stunning human sculpture of a reclining lady. Photo: Jane Coltman

