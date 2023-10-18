News you can trust since 1854
Attractions in north Northumberland to visit this October

The county of Northumberland is peppered with amazing attractions and plenty of things for visitors and residents alike to do.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 18th Oct 2023, 19:34 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 19:34 BST

We have put together a selection here for the north Northumberland area, in alphabetical order, to help you decide where to go this weekend or later in October.

Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England. It is open daily until October 26.

1. Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England. It is open daily until October 26. Photo: Jane Coltman

Relocated to Haggerston Castle's Italian Gardens, the centre provides an educational, interactive and hands-on experience.

2. Andy Howey Birds of Prey and Reptiles Centre

Relocated to Haggerston Castle's Italian Gardens, the centre provides an educational, interactive and hands-on experience. Photo: Submitted

Bamburgh Castle was the Kingdom of Northumbria's epicentre and it has been the home of the Armstrong family since 1894.

3. Bamburgh Castle

Bamburgh Castle was the Kingdom of Northumbria's epicentre and it has been the home of the Armstrong family since 1894. Photo: Jane Coltman

Cocklawburn is a lovely sandy beach with a good reputation for finding fossils among the rocks.

4. Cocklawburn beach near Scremerston

Cocklawburn is a lovely sandy beach with a good reputation for finding fossils among the rocks. Photo: Jane Coltman

