The county of Northumberland is peppered with amazing attractions and plenty of things for visitors and residents alike to do.
We have put together a selection here for the north Northumberland area, in alphabetical order, to help you decide where to go this weekend or later in October.
1. Alnwick Castle
Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England. It is open daily until October 26. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Andy Howey Birds of Prey and Reptiles Centre
Relocated to Haggerston Castle's Italian Gardens, the centre provides an educational, interactive and hands-on experience. Photo: Submitted
3. Bamburgh Castle
Bamburgh Castle was the Kingdom of Northumbria's epicentre and it has been the home of the Armstrong family since 1894. Photo: Jane Coltman
4. Cocklawburn beach near Scremerston
Cocklawburn is a lovely sandy beach with a good reputation for finding fossils among the rocks. Photo: Jane Coltman