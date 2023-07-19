News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
Places in north Northumberland that attract many visitors and residents each year.

Attractions in north Northumberland to visit according to TripAdvisor favourites

The county of Northumberland is peppered with amazing attractions and plenty of things for visitors and residents alike to do.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 18:19 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 18:19 BST

And with the summer holidays coming up, here are some highly rated attractions in north Northumberland as detailed in the TripAdvisor traveller favourites section.

Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England.

1. Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England. Photo: Jane Coltman

The Farne Islands will at times have an abundance of nesting birds, including the iconic puffin and Arctic terns. No visitor landings at the moment, but sailing tours around the islands continue to be offered by local boat operators.

2. Farne Islands

The Farne Islands will at times have an abundance of nesting birds, including the iconic puffin and Arctic terns. No visitor landings at the moment, but sailing tours around the islands continue to be offered by local boat operators. Photo: Jane Coltman

Relocated to Haggerston Castle's Italian Gardens, the centre provides an educational, interactive and hands-on experience.

3. Andy Howey Birds of Prey and Reptiles Centre

Relocated to Haggerston Castle's Italian Gardens, the centre provides an educational, interactive and hands-on experience. Photo: Submitted

On Ford and Etal Estates, the Heatherslaw Light Railway is a 15-inch gauge railway that operates on a 4.5-mile round trip.

4. Heatherslaw Light Railway

On Ford and Etal Estates, the Heatherslaw Light Railway is a 15-inch gauge railway that operates on a 4.5-mile round trip. Photo: Jane Coltman

