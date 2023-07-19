Attractions in north Northumberland to visit according to TripAdvisor favourites

The county of Northumberland is peppered with amazing attractions and plenty of things for visitors and residents alike to do.
And with the summer holidays coming up, here are some highly rated attractions in north Northumberland as detailed in the TripAdvisor traveller favourites section.
1. Alnwick Castle
Alnwick Castle is one of the largest inhabited castles in England. Photo: Jane Coltman
2. Farne Islands
The Farne Islands will at times have an abundance of nesting birds, including the iconic puffin and Arctic terns. No visitor landings at the moment, but sailing tours around the islands continue to be offered by local boat operators. Photo: Jane Coltman
3. Andy Howey Birds of Prey and Reptiles Centre
Relocated to Haggerston Castle's Italian Gardens, the centre provides an educational, interactive and hands-on experience. Photo: Submitted
4. Heatherslaw Light Railway
On Ford and Etal Estates, the Heatherslaw Light Railway is a 15-inch gauge railway that operates on a 4.5-mile round trip. Photo: Jane Coltman