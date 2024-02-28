Aspiring young filmmakers from Blyth produce a movie during free half term activity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event, organised by performing arts school Act 2 Cam, involved participants working together to produce a short film by the end of the day.
48 people attended the town council funded free event, hosted at the Phoenix Theatre.
Julie Summers from Blyth Town Council said: “The Blyth media day was not just about acting, it was about nurturing diverse talents.
“From clapperboard operators to camera and boom operators, there were roles to suit everyone.
“I am hoping that it has inspired a new generation of budding actors and behind the scenes professionals.”
Manager of the Phoenix Theatre, Kyle Crook, added: “It was a wonderful sight having the theatre full of smiling faces.
“They all enjoyed the different roles and learnt a lot about acting and production skills. It was a pleasure for the Phoenix to host the event.”