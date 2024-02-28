Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event, organised by performing arts school Act 2 Cam, involved participants working together to produce a short film by the end of the day.

48 people attended the town council funded free event, hosted at the Phoenix Theatre.

Julie Summers from Blyth Town Council said: “The Blyth media day was not just about acting, it was about nurturing diverse talents.

From left, Kyle Crook of Pheonix Theatre, Julie Summer of Blyth Town Council, and Stephen Woods of Act 2 Cam with the young actors and crew. (Photo by Highlights PR)

“From clapperboard operators to camera and boom operators, there were roles to suit everyone.

“I am hoping that it has inspired a new generation of budding actors and behind the scenes professionals.”

Manager of the Phoenix Theatre, Kyle Crook, added: “It was a wonderful sight having the theatre full of smiling faces.