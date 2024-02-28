News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Aspiring young filmmakers from Blyth produce a movie during free half term activity

A Blyth Town Council half term activity saw under 17s from the town take part in a 'media day’.
By Craig Buchan
Published 28th Feb 2024, 16:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event, organised by performing arts school Act 2 Cam, involved participants working together to produce a short film by the end of the day.

48 people attended the town council funded free event, hosted at the Phoenix Theatre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Julie Summers from Blyth Town Council said: “The Blyth media day was not just about acting, it was about nurturing diverse talents.

Most Popular
From left, Kyle Crook of Pheonix Theatre, Julie Summer of Blyth Town Council, and Stephen Woods of Act 2 Cam with the young actors and crew. (Photo by Highlights PR)From left, Kyle Crook of Pheonix Theatre, Julie Summer of Blyth Town Council, and Stephen Woods of Act 2 Cam with the young actors and crew. (Photo by Highlights PR)
From left, Kyle Crook of Pheonix Theatre, Julie Summer of Blyth Town Council, and Stephen Woods of Act 2 Cam with the young actors and crew. (Photo by Highlights PR)

“From clapperboard operators to camera and boom operators, there were roles to suit everyone.

“I am hoping that it has inspired a new generation of budding actors and behind the scenes professionals.”

Manager of the Phoenix Theatre, Kyle Crook, added: “It was a wonderful sight having the theatre full of smiling faces.

“They all enjoyed the different roles and learnt a lot about acting and production skills. It was a pleasure for the Phoenix to host the event.”

Related topics:Blyth