The Ashington group prepares to set off on their march from St James' Park in Newcastle.

The fundraisers recently took part in another gruelling 25-mile trek which raised £4,900, and means they have donated almost £24,000 to Prostate Cancer UK since they launched the annual walk started six years ago.

And Michael Slee, who has taken part in the event every year, said he had no plans to stop now.

He said: “I would think that as long as the people are willing to do it, we will continue with this venture year-on-year to raise as much money as we can.

“The distance which we cover is about our physical limit – we just need to keep coming up with new routes and new plans.

"We have some sore legs the day after the walk but our struggle is nothing compared to the people with prostate cancer who are putting up a real fight – they are absolute heroes.

“We’re just amazed at the support we receive from everybody who make donations, especially with the economic crisis; the football clubs who help us out on our stops along the way; the assistance we receive from dwmedia with the vehicle and the food which they provide. It’s just overwhelming.”

Nicola Tallett, director of fundraising and supporter engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, with one in eight getting diagnosed.

"We are so grateful for the dedication of all those involved with ‘Wor March for Men’ and so many others across the UK, who help Prostate Cancer UK fund scientific research to stop this disease damaging the lives of men and their loved ones.

“Everyone who supports Prostate Cancer UK has their own story, some heart-breaking and others heart-warming but all united with a common aim to see a world where men’s lives are not limited by prostate cancer. We thank ‘Wor March for Men’ for going that extra mile and joining us in our promise and commitment: Men, we are with you.”