Tyesha Muncaster, from Ashington, came up with the idea after posting a message on Facebook this summer, offering local cat owners some leftover kitten pouches.

Such was the demand that Tyesha, who works in digital marketing, realised there was a pressing need for a pet food bank so she set one up and the service has taken off.

The 24-year-old and her loyal band of volunteers have helped at least 300 animals since July and the organisation is on the brink of being registered as a charity.

Tyesha Muncaster, who has set up a pet food bank in Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Unfortunately, there is a real demand out there for our services.

"We have been overwhelmed by the number of people needing help – it has really surprised me how much it has taken off.

"I have about 14 volunteers helping me out now and I am probably working around 35 hours a week doing this, on top of the 35 hours I do for my regular job.

"It’s tiring but very rewarding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janine Lee of Wansbeck General Hospital who organised a pet food collection for Tyesha and her team.

Users are limited to two visits a month and are supplied with a week's worth of food at a time.

All people need to do is message the Facebook page, called A Helping Paw – Pet Food Bank, and the page also has a link where people can make financial donations.

The group are always in need of non-perishable food – tins, pouches or dried food for cats and dogs, although Tyesha has also helped rats, rabbits and a bearded dragon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are drop-off points across the Ashington and Morpeth areas, but Tyesha is prepared to collect donations from close by. She is also willing to help pet owners outside these two areas, if they are reasonably near.

My Pet HQ in Morpeth serves as a drop-off point for donations.

Cash donations help pay for pet food when stocks are running low, and also enables the group to buy specialist food for pets with allergies or dietary needs.