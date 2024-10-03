Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Ashington woman is stepping out to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

Jessica Crossley-Stan from, 24, is walking a total of 100 miles up until the end of October in memory of her father.

She started her challenge in September as part of World Alzheimer’s Month - a global opportunity to raise dementia awareness and support people affected by the disease.

Jessica’s father, Dave Wilson, passed away in November 2023 after he was diagnosed with Vascular dementia and multiple other conditions following a stroke in 2019.

Fundraiser Jessica Crossley-Stan with her husband and family dog.

She said: “I wanted to create some money for the Alzheimer's Society and I noticed that they do quite a lot of memory walks. But I wanted to do a longer distance one, so I've opted to do 100 miles within 45 days.

"It’s putting some light on the charity and raising some money in his name."

Jessica, who works for the North East Ambulance Service, has been fitting in walks around her busy schedule and documenting her and her husband’s treks for TikTok @Jesss100in45.

Together, they have been all around Northumberland, doing walks at Seahouses, woodlands and places her dad had been to remember all the good times and to spread awareness to those they meet along the way.

Jessica's father, Dave Wilson.

"It has been emotional at times, but it's been for him, so it's happy memories as well,” Jessica said.

"We did literally everything together. He was pretty much my best friend, and it was quite a shock when he passed. It's been a tough year but we're getting there.”

You can donate to Jessica’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/100milesin45days?utm_medium=proxy_fundraising&utm_content=100milesin45days&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share.