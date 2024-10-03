Ashington woman walking 100 miles in memory of her father in aid of Alzheimer's Society

By Lauren Coulson
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 14:34 GMT
Updated 3rd Oct 2024, 14:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
An Ashington woman is stepping out to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society.

Jessica Crossley-Stan from, 24, is walking a total of 100 miles up until the end of October in memory of her father.

She started her challenge in September as part of World Alzheimer’s Month - a global opportunity to raise dementia awareness and support people affected by the disease.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jessica’s father, Dave Wilson, passed away in November 2023 after he was diagnosed with Vascular dementia and multiple other conditions following a stroke in 2019.

Fundraiser Jessica Crossley-Stan with her husband and family dog.Fundraiser Jessica Crossley-Stan with her husband and family dog.
Fundraiser Jessica Crossley-Stan with her husband and family dog.

She said: “I wanted to create some money for the Alzheimer's Society and I noticed that they do quite a lot of memory walks. But I wanted to do a longer distance one, so I've opted to do 100 miles within 45 days.

"It’s putting some light on the charity and raising some money in his name."

Jessica, who works for the North East Ambulance Service, has been fitting in walks around her busy schedule and documenting her and her husband’s treks for TikTok @Jesss100in45.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Together, they have been all around Northumberland, doing walks at Seahouses, woodlands and places her dad had been to remember all the good times and to spread awareness to those they meet along the way.

Jessica's father, Dave Wilson.Jessica's father, Dave Wilson.
Jessica's father, Dave Wilson.

"It has been emotional at times, but it's been for him, so it's happy memories as well,” Jessica said.

"We did literally everything together. He was pretty much my best friend, and it was quite a shock when he passed. It's been a tough year but we're getting there.”

You can donate to Jessica’s JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/100milesin45days?utm_medium=proxy_fundraising&utm_content=100milesin45days&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share.

Related topics:AshingtonAlzheimer's SocietyNorth East Ambulance ServiceNorthumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice