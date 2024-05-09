Ashington woman appointed as health service user group Healthwatch's new business services manager
Courtney Peel has been named as the business services manager of Healthwatch Gateshead and Healthwatch Newcastle.
The organisation ensures social care and health commissioners and providers listen to the views of their local communities to facilitate improvements to their services.
Courtney, who will also ensure the organisation’s governance remains compliant and its budget remains balanced, originally trained as a corporate paralegal before moving onto a variety of managerial and administration roles throughout her career.
Yvonne Probert, CEO of the community interest company Tell Us North, which oversees Healthwatch, said: “Courtney has the ideal skills set to keep us all on track. She is organised and efficient and she is also passionate about the work we do here.
“I am sure that she will make a positive difference and be an active team player within the organisation.”
