Ashington tree project to mark 80th anniversary of end of World War Two
The club with the support of Ashington Town Council has been working closely with the Ashington Branch of the Royal British Legion and Reiverdale Scout Group on the project
The plan has been to place a personalised commemorative plaque alongside each of the 177 trees commemorating the individual armed service members from Ashington, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the war.
The trees in the cricket club ground were planted after World War II in memory of each person from the town who lost their life in the war. The project has enhanced the existing memorial trees as well as planting new trees to replace trees damaged and lost over the years.
The project has been coordinated with the professional expertise of several key partners. Local company WL Straughans carried out essential groundwork, while DS Wright Tree Surgery Ltd has provided their specialist services for the planting of the new trees, supplied by Northumberland County Council’s Great Northumberland Forest.
The personalised plaques have been produced by Fallon Nameplates and will be installed in the coming weeks. A Storyboard with information about the project and its funders has been designed by local historian Barry Mead and produced by Spotty Dog Signs and will be installed at the Cricket Club.
The official unveiling of the commemorative plaques and trees will take place at Ashington Cricket Club on Sunday, May 18 at 11am. All welcome.
