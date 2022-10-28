Ashington Tranquility Spa, based at the town’s leisure centre, scooped the North East Day Spa of the Year and Beauty Team of the Year gongs at the North East Beauty Industry Awards.

The team said they were “absolutely thrilled” at the awards, which recognised their facilities and hard work.

Emily Sweet, spa manager, said: “There are so many fantastic beauty spas in the region, so to win in two categories means so much to us all.

“The whole team work incredibly hard to ensure our customers enjoy a first-class experience every time they come to the spa, so this is a great reward for our extremely hard-working team.”

The North East Beauty Awards aim to recognise the growth of the beauty sector and reward the success of the professionals working within it.

The spa, operated by Active Northumberland, has seen great success this year through its wins at award ceremonies. At the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2022, the team were pleased to secure the title of Spa of the Year.

The Tranquillity Spa claims to offer “one of the most luxurious and relaxing thermal spa experiences in the county”.

The facility is kitted out with a sauna, steam room, jacuzzi, aromatherapy room, monsoon showers, heated benches, foot spas and an ice feature.

In addition, there are three treatment rooms, a dedicated tanning room, manicure and pedicure bays and a team of therapists.