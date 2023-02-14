Ashington Town Council revel new defibrillators will be located at B&M, Hirst Park Pavillion, and more
The planned locations for a series of defibrillators have been announced by Ashington Town Council.
The devices are due to be ordered this week and the 12 businesses, community groups, and other organisations in the town that have agreed to participate in the project will have them installed as soon as possible after delivery.
Chair of Ashington Town Council Mark Purvis said: “Ashington is a densely populated area, and we recognised the need to add to the eight defibrillators already listed as being available to the public.
“Having them on an outside wall is essential, as is having them in places where they are easily accessed when required.
“The hope is that they are not needed, but we have seen many high profile examples when they have made the difference between life and death, and at around £1,200 each that is a piece of mind worth paying for.”
Ashington Town Council decided to install the defibrillators in July 2022 and has committed to maintaining the devices indefinitely.
Funding for their purchase is provided by Northumberland County Council.
The location of the devices will be known to emergency responders, which are designed so that untrained members of the public can use them too.
The locations of the defibrillators will be:
Ashington Sea Cadets and Cambois Rowing Club
Wansbeck Riverside Caravan Park/The Riverside Pantry
Hirst Welfare Centre
Hirst Park Pavilion
Seaton Hirst Veterans Institute, Milburn Road
JT Doves, Ashington
North Seaton Colliery Community Centre
North Seaton Spar
B&M Store, Ashington
Ashington Spiritualist Church
Salvation Army Church Hall
Hatchmeadow Retirement Housing