Ashington Town Council has paid tribute to Coun Victor Bridges following his death earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He dedicated more than 16 years of community service to the residents of Ashington as town councillor for Hirst Ward, joining the local authority upon its formation following local government restructuring in 2009.

Over the last week, many people have praised his unwavering commitment to the community and its residents that defined his tenure in public office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post by the town council on its website and Facebook page included the following: “A familiar and respected figure at public meetings throughout the town, Victor embodied the spirit of civic engagement.

The late Coun Victor Bridges.

“He had the honour of serving as Civic Head on three separate occasions and was recently appointed Deputy Civic Head for the 2025-2026 term following the May elections.

“Throughout his civic roles, Victor was accompanied by his beloved wife Freda at countless engagements, from community concerts and presentations to formal civic ceremonies.

“His dedication was particularly evident during his most recent term as Civic Head in 2023-2024, when he attended nearly 70 official functions. Victor took immense pride in representing Ashington’s residents and considered his role as Civic Head to be among his greatest honours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Victor’s legacy is one of selfless public service and genuine commitment to improving our community. His contributions to Ashington will be remembered and cherished by all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

“Victor’s dedication to Ashington and its people will not be forgotten. His example of service and community spirit will continue to inspire future generations of civic leaders.”