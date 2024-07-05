Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new initiative in Ashington is combining a study of the town’s rich history with a look at its potential future.

The Ashington to the Future project has brought together students from three local schools, archivists, animators and members of Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute – the latter giving the children insight into what life was like in south east Northumberland in the past.

Led by Jo March and Megan Wilson from Northumberland Archives and supported with funding from the The Platten Family Fund at the Community Foundation for Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, it also kicked off with educational workshops about the historical milestones that shaped Ashington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working collaboratively, the children produced a series of drawings, models and digital presentations that depict their futuristic vision for the town.

Ashington school pupils and people from the project with members of the Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute, and models and an Ashington to the Future celebratory cake.

As well as workshops using TinkerCAD, they visited the Farrell Centre at Newcastle University and learned about the art of animation.

One of the standout proposals includes a green energy park that utilises solar and wind power to provide clean energy for the town. Another group envisioned a state-of-the-art public transportation system that reduces carbon emissions and connects all parts of Ashington seamlessly.

The children’s designs also emphasise the importance of preserving historical landmarks while integrating modern architecture and technology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo said: “It has been a privilege to work with the children and teachers from the Northumberland Church of England Academy Trust primary schools in Ashington.

“Seeing their ideas develop has been an inspiration to us – the children have such amazing imaginations!