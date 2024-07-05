Ashington to the Future project bringing all ages together
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Ashington to the Future project has brought together students from three local schools, archivists, animators and members of Ashington Veterans and Elders Institute – the latter giving the children insight into what life was like in south east Northumberland in the past.
Led by Jo March and Megan Wilson from Northumberland Archives and supported with funding from the The Platten Family Fund at the Community Foundation for Tyne & Wear and Northumberland, it also kicked off with educational workshops about the historical milestones that shaped Ashington.
Working collaboratively, the children produced a series of drawings, models and digital presentations that depict their futuristic vision for the town.
As well as workshops using TinkerCAD, they visited the Farrell Centre at Newcastle University and learned about the art of animation.
One of the standout proposals includes a green energy park that utilises solar and wind power to provide clean energy for the town. Another group envisioned a state-of-the-art public transportation system that reduces carbon emissions and connects all parts of Ashington seamlessly.
The children’s designs also emphasise the importance of preserving historical landmarks while integrating modern architecture and technology.
Jo said: “It has been a privilege to work with the children and teachers from the Northumberland Church of England Academy Trust primary schools in Ashington.
“Seeing their ideas develop has been an inspiration to us – the children have such amazing imaginations!
“In addition, the children told us that they think more positively of their town than they did at the beginning of the project.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.