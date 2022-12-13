A drop-in event is running from 3pm to 6.30pm on Tuesday, December 13 at Northumberland County Council’s Wansbeck Square office on Ashington’s Station Road.

Attendees can view a 360 degree virtual tour of the station’s construction site and see details of the work completed so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information about upcoming work in December and early 2023, including planned road closures, will also be available, as will updates on Hospital Level Crossing.

The event will update the public on construction progress with the station in Ashington

Artists impressions and plans of the completed station will be displayed too.