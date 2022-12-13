Ashington Station drop-in event held to update public on Northumberland Line construction progress
The public can find out more about the construction of Ashington Station this afternoon.
A drop-in event is running from 3pm to 6.30pm on Tuesday, December 13 at Northumberland County Council’s Wansbeck Square office on Ashington’s Station Road.
Attendees can view a 360 degree virtual tour of the station’s construction site and see details of the work completed so far.
Information about upcoming work in December and early 2023, including planned road closures, will also be available, as will updates on Hospital Level Crossing.
Artists impressions and plans of the completed station will be displayed too.
Representatives of the county council, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, Network Rail, and Northern Trains will be on hand to chat with visitors.