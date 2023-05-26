Rubyrae Lisle was inspired to create the bracelets when her mum had her baby brother at the Newcastle hospital last Christmas.

When her 11th birthday came round in April, she decided to fundraise to mark it.

Rubyrae, a year six pupil at St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School, said: “We had been talking about the charity because I knew it was connected to the maternity unit at the RVI. I decided I didn’t need much for my birthday this year, and thought I could help someone else instead.”

St AIdan's Primary school student Ruby Rae with her handmade bangles she is selling to raise money for Tiny Lives.

The bracelets are made from clay beads and strung individually; some are personalised with letters for initials or names and so far Rubyrae has sold more than 200 of them – raising £400 which has risen to £600 with additional donations.

Her mum, Abbie Lisle, has been selling to friends, family and staff at the school who have been really supportive of her efforts. Advertised via her Facebook page, Miss Lisle saw her post shared more than 100 times and sales took off.

Speaking about her daughter’s achievement, she said: “Ruby has made more than 200 bracelets, and has spent hours not only making them, but posting them through letter boxes and visiting the Post Office to send all over the country.”

“She has posted her home-made bracelets across Northumberland and right down to Luton, Leeds, Shropshire and various other locations. As parents we are so proud of Ruby – anybody who knows her can vouch for how selfless and kind she is. She is a little girl with a big heart, and talks of being a doctor or nurse herself when she grows up, to care for others.”

Michael Moran, head teacher at Rubyrae’s school, added: “We became aware of what Rubyrae was doing when a staff member saw the Facebook post. I quickly saw there was so much demand, and decided to support her with a donation from staff at the school because it was such a thoughtful thing to do.”