News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets

Ashington schoolgirl Rubyrae Lisle raises hundreds of pounds for RVI's Tiny Lives charity

A big-hearted pupil from an Ashington school has been creating colourful bracelets to raise cash for the RVI’s Tiny Lives charity.
By Charlie Watson
Published 26th May 2023, 14:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 14:34 BST

Rubyrae Lisle was inspired to create the bracelets when her mum had her baby brother at the Newcastle hospital last Christmas.

When her 11th birthday came round in April, she decided to fundraise to mark it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rubyrae, a year six pupil at St Aidan’s Catholic Primary School, said: “We had been talking about the charity because I knew it was connected to the maternity unit at the RVI. I decided I didn’t need much for my birthday this year, and thought I could help someone else instead.”

St AIdan's Primary school student Ruby Rae with her handmade bangles she is selling to raise money for Tiny Lives.St AIdan's Primary school student Ruby Rae with her handmade bangles she is selling to raise money for Tiny Lives.
St AIdan's Primary school student Ruby Rae with her handmade bangles she is selling to raise money for Tiny Lives.
Most Popular

The bracelets are made from clay beads and strung individually; some are personalised with letters for initials or names and so far Rubyrae has sold more than 200 of them – raising £400 which has risen to £600 with additional donations.

Her mum, Abbie Lisle, has been selling to friends, family and staff at the school who have been really supportive of her efforts. Advertised via her Facebook page, Miss Lisle saw her post shared more than 100 times and sales took off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking about her daughter’s achievement, she said: “Ruby has made more than 200 bracelets, and has spent hours not only making them, but posting them through letter boxes and visiting the Post Office to send all over the country.”

“She has posted her home-made bracelets across Northumberland and right down to Luton, Leeds, Shropshire and various other locations. As parents we are so proud of Ruby – anybody who knows her can vouch for how selfless and kind she is. She is a little girl with a big heart, and talks of being a doctor or nurse herself when she grows up, to care for others.”

Michael Moran, head teacher at Rubyrae’s school, added: “We became aware of what Rubyrae was doing when a staff member saw the Facebook post. I quickly saw there was so much demand, and decided to support her with a donation from staff at the school because it was such a thoughtful thing to do.”

The Tiny Lives Trust has raised more than £350,000 and supported more than 750 babies needing neonatal care after arriving prematurely or unwell. It is an independent charity and relies entirely on donations.

Related topics:AshingtonNewcastle