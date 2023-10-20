Watch more of our videos on Shots!

PC Ian Milbourne, nicknamed Jackie after the late Newcastle United footballer, hopes to raise awareness of trichothiodystrophy, a genetic condition that affects his 11-year-old son Cameron.

He is fundraising for Amy and Friends, a charity that supports children living with the rare condition. When Cameron was diagnosed, he was one of only 200 people in the world known to have it.

PC Milbourne will start on Monday and finish his last marathon in Ashington on Sunday, October 29, ahead of a celebration at Ashington Cricket Club. He has invited people to meet at 4.45pm to help him across the line.

PC Ian Milbourne and his son Cameron. (Photo by Northumbria Police)

Ian said: “To anybody who has donated or is going to, please be aware that it is greatly appreciated.

“I would also like to thank my colleague Greg Williams, who plays cricket for Ashington, and the club itself for agreeing to put on the event once I have finished.

“The charity does amazing work with families such as mine and the donations will help that continue.”

Over £2,500 has been raised already towards Ian’s £7,000 fundraising target.

This challenge comes a year after he raised £5,500 by completing 30 half marathons in 30 days.

Ian said: “I am looking forward to doing the marathons although I know it is going to be tough.

“The hardest part so far has been going out and training on my own so often.

“It has been a massive undertaking, but it is important to put the work in and I know that I am doing the challenge for such a worthy cause.

“The choice for this year’s challenge was to either do the marathons or jump out of a plane, so I was happy to do the running.

“But anything I can do to support Amy and Friends I will consider, because it has been such an amazing support to our family and so many others.”