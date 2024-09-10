Ashington rail maintenance worker completes Great North Run in aid of British Heart Foundation

A rail maintenance worker from Ashington has completed the AJ Bell Great North Run after signing up for a British Heart Foundation (BHF) charity place after he was unsuccessful in the 2024 ballot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Day, 34, who works for Mandy Rail had always wanted to do the iconic 13.1 mile run from Newcastle to South Shields and has raised more than £200 for BHF.

Shaun said: “Taking part in the 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run for the BHF, was such a big challenge and an amazing experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The atmosphere around the course was electric and it was great having so many people cheering me on, it made me even more determined to cross the finish line.”

Shaun Day.

He added: “The research that the BHF does makes such a difference to the 7.6 million people in the UK living with heart and circulatory diseases. I’m proud that I’m doing as much as I can to support their amazing work to help fund the next big scientific breakthrough.”

The event raised £500,000 for the BHF, which will enable the charity to continue to fund groundbreaking research into new treatments and cures for heart and circulatory diseases.

In 2023, the BHF was named as the official charity of the AJ Bell Great Run Series. The partnership will run for two years, and all the money raised will be invested in improving the heart health of the nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AJ Bell Great North Run ballot for 2025 is now open: https://www.greatrun.org/

Karen McDonnell, partnership manager at the BHF, added: “It’s fantastic to see Shaun’s courage and determination in helping us fund lifesaving research. Without the dedication of our team of BHF runners and the commitment of people like Shaun we wouldn’t be able to fund research that has already broken new ground, revolutionised treatments and transformed the lives of millions of people in the UK.

“The stories of why our amazing supporters take part never fails to amaze me and it was incredible to see Shaun and 1,100 other BHF runners take on the AJ Bell Great North Run to help save and improve lives.”

To take on your own AJ Bell Great Run Series Event for the BHF visit: www.bhf.org.uk/AJBellGreatRuns