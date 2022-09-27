Sir Geoff Hurst talks through the final seconds of the 1966 World Cup final with Bill Oliphant.

Bill Oliphant, a resident at HC-One’s Ashington Grange Care Home in the town, met the World Cup goalscorer after being invited to St James’ Park.

And if that wasn’t enough, he also got to recreate the famous line uttered by BBC commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme: “They think it’s all over… it is now.”

The special event came about thanks to BT’s ‘Care Home Companions’ scheme, which aims to combat isolation and loneliness among the elderly.

Bill Oliphant, BT call centre worker Ricky and Sir Geoff Hurst take a selfie.

Mr Oliphant signed up to the scheme during the first lockdown, and was paired with Gosforth call centre handler Ricky.

They have continued to have weekly phone calls ever since, forging a bond over their love of Newcastle United and Mr Oliphant’s passion for commentating.

By happy coincidence, Sir Geoff, 80, is currently working with BT to help bolster the digital skills of the older generation, so agreed to surprise Mr Oliphant at the Magpies’ home ground.

Using a tablet which showed the dramatic final moments of the 1966 World Cup final, the England hero helped the 72-year-old commentate his hat-trick goal. The pensioner also shared the moment live with friends from his care home, as Ricky and Sir Geoff showed him how to make his first ever video call.

Bill Oliphant gets to grips with mobile phone technology. BT has committed to help 25 million people make the most of life in the digital world by 2026.

New research from BT suggests more than four in 10 (41%) over 70s don’t feel fully confident using their mobile, despite almost three quarters saying phones improve connections with their family (71%) and friends (69%).

Seven in 10 (71%) older people say sharing videos and pics with family helps tackle isolation but only 17% share photos and 8% share videos daily.

Sir Geoff Hurst said: “What BT are doing to get older people to connect with technology is fantastic.

“At my age, I meet a lot of people who are on their own and suffer with loneliness. I am fortunate that I’m in regular contact with my immediate family including a WhatsApp group called ‘Family Bants’.

BT call centre worker Ricky.

“But there are people such as Bill who have very little family around them or at all so it’s a great thing to connect them – through technology – so they can speak to their mates or people they have lost contact with years ago.”

Mr Oliphant said: “Meeting Sir Geoff was a dream come true – I’m a huge football fan and being able to commentate ‘that’ moment was incredible. Even more so because we were able to share it with my friend too.

“I don’t get many visitors at the home anyway and when Covid hit, the number dropped to almost none.

“I did feel really lonely and one of the few people I spoke to regularly was Ricky – we bonded over our love of football – and he’s really given me the confidence to try out new technology that makes things easier for me.