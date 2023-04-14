33-year-old Katie Blakely is raising money for the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB), who she works for as an eye care liaison officer.

Having previously worked as a dispensing optician, her current job involves providing practical and emotional support to patients at Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle and Sunderland Eye Infirmary who have been given a sight loss diagnosis.

Katie said: “I have worked within the eye health sector for many years which means I have seen the impact sight loss can have on people.

Katie Blakely is raising money for the Royal National Institute of Blind People by running the London Marathon.

“RNIB provides so many great services to patients and there is huge demand for them.

“I would like to raise money for RNIB so that the charity can continue the brilliant work.”

To boost her fundraising efforts, Katie has joined bake sales, taken part in a fundraising dance class, sold raffle tickets, and made Christmas covers for chocolate oranges.

She has been a keen runner for nine years, having previously completed the Edinburgh Marathon, and has been training two to three times a week to prepare.

Knitted chocolate orange covers made by Katie.

She said: “I think the hardest part about the marathon will be the psychological side of it.

“But the London Marathon has been on my bucket list for ages so I cannot wait to race across the finish line.

“It is all for a great cause.”

Katie will be running alongside her friend Gina Tye, a contact lens optician, and the pair have raised nearly £3,000.

Their fundraising supports the charity’s work raise awareness of the challenges blind and partially sighted people face.

Chris Perrin, interim challenge events senior manager at RNIB, said: “We are incredibly grateful to have Katie and Gina raise money for RNIB.

“The money raised will help us continue to work towards a world without barriers for the 250 people who start to lose their sight every day in the UK.

“We wish both of them the best of luck and we will be in the crowd cheering them on all the way.”